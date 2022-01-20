Raymond James & Associates Acquires 16,191 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after purchasing an additional 969,980 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,654,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 322,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DB stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

