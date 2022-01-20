Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,867 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $48.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.