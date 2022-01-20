Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,873 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE EPRT opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.