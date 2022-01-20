Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 59,513 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of E.W. Scripps at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after acquiring an additional 724,003 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 96.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 20.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.90. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million.

In other E.W. Scripps news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

