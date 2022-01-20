Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $33,789,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NYSE:SIX opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

