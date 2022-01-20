Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,223 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $94,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $206,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

