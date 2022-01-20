Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 72,400 Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Vicarious Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

RBOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

RBOT stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

