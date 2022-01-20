Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.62% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.64%. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

