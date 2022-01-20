Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $942,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $66.65 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

