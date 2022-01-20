Raymond James & Associates Has $1.02 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,419,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,738,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $96.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.49. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

