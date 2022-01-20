Raymond James & Associates Has $1.03 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FCFS stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.