Raymond James & Associates Has $1.05 Million Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $55.94 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

