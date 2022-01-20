Raymond James & Associates Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Bioventus worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Bioventus by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVS opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

