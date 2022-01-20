Raymond James & Associates Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Freshpet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.09. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.