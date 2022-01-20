Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 54,822 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 889,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,214.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.20 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34.

