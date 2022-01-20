Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.64% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000.

Shares of XMVM opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87.

