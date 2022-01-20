Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWAY. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWAY opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

