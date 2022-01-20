Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 47,700 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 235.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,012,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $259.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 0.84. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

