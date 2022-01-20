Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

