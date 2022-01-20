Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 623.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 734,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125,951 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 194,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,119 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 405,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 57,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EFR opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

