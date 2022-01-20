Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,794 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,739,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 94,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WES opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

