Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,514 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

