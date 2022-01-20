Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,010 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79.

