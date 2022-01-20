Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.