Raymond James Trims Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Target Price to $50.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 307.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE ZYME traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 31,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,113. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.