Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rayonier worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after purchasing an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rayonier by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

