Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.38

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 244101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.88. The stock has a market cap of C$510.65 million and a PE ratio of 13.28.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

