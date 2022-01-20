Realio Network Price Down 21.5% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $142,659.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.99 or 0.07364701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,928.49 or 0.99975928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00064535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007616 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

