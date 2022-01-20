Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Realogy worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Realogy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Realogy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RLGY opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

