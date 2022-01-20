Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Boosted by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

O traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.86. 36,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

