Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloom Energy (BE)

1/20/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00.

1/13/2022 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

1/5/2022 – Bloom Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,002,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

