Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regions Financial (RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2022 – Regions Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/6/2022 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $26.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Regions Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/6/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Regions Financial Co alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 486.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.