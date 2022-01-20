Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD):

1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $57.00.

1/10/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00.

1/1/2022 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

12/16/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

