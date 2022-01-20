Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,525 by Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,525 ($102.67) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($128.26) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.96) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,206.82 ($98.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

