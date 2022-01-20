Redd (RDD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.64 or 0.99992755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00029678 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.65 or 0.00596494 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

