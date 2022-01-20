Redpanda Earth Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $217,978.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.42 or 0.07360892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00061556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.60 or 0.99817242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

