Reef Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.23 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $226.60 million and $16.23 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00321762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

