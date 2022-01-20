Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $717,458.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00057605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.49 or 0.07349239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.28 or 0.99959296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

