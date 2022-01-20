Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises about 1.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.33% of Regency Centers worth $38,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Regency Centers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.21. 12,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,166. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

