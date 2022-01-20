Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total transaction of $3,937,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $618.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $633.46 and its 200-day moving average is $618.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

