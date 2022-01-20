REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.53

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 9153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

