Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

