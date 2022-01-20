Relite Finance (RELI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,502.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $788,842.16 and approximately $3,502.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.60 or 0.07264413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.22 or 0.99929086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 58,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,646,680 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

