Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,866 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Relx (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 2,866 ($39.10) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.68) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective on Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,540 ($34.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,444.64 ($33.36).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 22 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,282 ($31.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,907,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,055. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,337.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,210. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.44).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.