renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $432,800.18

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $432,800.18 and approximately $18,993.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.17 or 0.07452685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00062896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,816.37 or 1.00395224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007928 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

