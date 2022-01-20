ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.96

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 922756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
RNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000.
About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.