ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.96

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 922756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

RNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

