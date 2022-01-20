Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,532. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

