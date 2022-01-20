Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt lowered Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,532. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

