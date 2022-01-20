Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.80

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 10796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

