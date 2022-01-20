Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Repligen worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after buying an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $189.58 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

