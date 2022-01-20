REPO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $774,013.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $774,013.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.83 or 0.07371815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.21 or 0.99542835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

